Poll finds Tucson residents reject government-controlled health care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A newly-released poll conducted by the Tucson Metro Chamber says an overwhelming majority of Tucson likely voters are satisfied with the health care plans they currently have.
As the 2020 election comes into the homestretch, health care proposals such as Medicare-for-All or the public option, where the government would offer a health plan to compete with private plans, has been a dominant issue among voters.
The poll was conducted on a mix of landlines and cellphones to 376 likely voters in Tucson. The party breakdown of the poll was 32 percent Republican, 30 percent Democrat, 38 percent Independent.
The poll, conducted over two days on September 8th and 9th, found the following:
- 88 percent of Tucson likely voters are currently either “Highly Satisfied” or “Somewhat Satisfied” with their current health care plans. Satisfaction is high among all parties, with 91 percent of Democrats, 90 percent of Republicans, and 85 percent of Independents either “Highly Satisfied” or “Somewhat Satisfied.”
- A recent study by members of the Hoover Institute cited a new government-controlled health care system would result in a payroll tax of over $2,000 on the average worker. This poll showed that 57 percent of Tucson likely voters would not support that payroll tax increase.
- 47 percent of residents would not support a candidate who would replace private insurance with a new government-controlled health care system, while 28 percent would support that candidate, and another 25 percent were undecided.
- 85 percent of likely voters surveyed believe small businesses should be able to join together to offer cheaper health insurance to their employees.
- Independents in Tucson oppose drastic overhauls to their health care. 50 percent of Tucson Independent voters would be less likely to support a candidate who would replace private insurance with a government plan versus only 22 percent who would be more likely to support that candidate. 63 percent of Independents would oppose a payroll tax increase to pay for a new government-controlled health care system.
The poll shows a solid majority of residents oppose the increase in payroll taxes that would be needed to pay for a government-controlled health care system.
The Tucson Metro Chamber says they will continue to advocate for affordable health insurance plans for its members.
