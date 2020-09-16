TEP extends relief to customers through end of year.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is extending relief for service disconnections and late fees due to non-payment through the end of the year, as a way to provide extra support to those going through financial hardships during the pandemic.
In March ,TEP began temporary voluntary suspensions in response to the crisis. Since then, the company has provided payment extensions to its customers, enrollment in short-term assistance and bill discount programs for qualifying limited-income customers.
TEP’s will create payment plans for residential customers with overdue balances after Oct. 15, to provide customers with additional time to structure payments and cover balances.
“We know that many families and small businesses are facing financial hardships right now, so we want to be as flexible as we can to support them,” said Susan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We also want to help customers avoid falling too far behind on bills during this difficult period.”
Customers with overdue balances after Oct. 15 can call (5200 623-7711 for payment extension assistance or customer assistance programs. Automated bill extensions may also be available to qualifying customers.
