Town of Marana Police Officer retires after 22 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After serving in multiple positions and agencies in Tucson, Steve Bejarano is retiring from the Town of Marana Police Department.
Bejarano joined the department on June 20, 1998 as a Police Officer after serving in various positions since joining the department on June 20, 1998. Since then, he’s served as a Field Training Officer and Police Explorer Instructor, later assigned to the Metropolitan Area Narcotic Trafficking Interdiction Squads, and now wrapping up his career in law enforcement as an Operations Division Patrol Officer.
Bejarano was no newbie to the area. He kicked off his career with the City of South Tucson Police Department, then served two years with the City of Nogales Police Department.
After serving the Marana community for 22 years , he will retire on September 25, 2020 and is looking forward to spending quality time with family and friends.
The Mayor and Council of the Town of Marana commend and thank Bejarano for his years of service and urge citizens join them in congratulating him on his retirement.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.