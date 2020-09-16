Town of Oro Valley launches OVSafeSteps for business assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley, in conjunction with the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, has launched OVSafeSteps, a business assistance program they say can financially benefit local businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.
The program provides valuable resources while asking businesses and community members to comply with health guidelines with a pledge to keep Oro Valley safe, responsible and open.
“OVSafeSteps was created to help our local businesses, and also to recognize that each of us has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. We need to work together and commit to responsible actions to move forward. This program will benefit businesses, and it will also benefit residents who are interested in supporting our businesses,” said Mayor Joe Winfield.
Qualifying local businesses will receive:
- PPE reimbursement
- Marketing support
- One-on-one coaching in areas such as technology, finance, human resources and legal
The website features local businesses and the precautions they are taking to ensure a safe shopping or dining experience. People can then search and filter the results to find a local business or restaurant that meets their needs. OVSafeSteps can help you find the restaurants that offer patio dining and pickup.
All businesses in the greater Oro Valley area are invited and encouraged to participate in the OVSafeSteps program, which provides free signage and inclusion in the program’s website. Additional resources are also available to qualifying small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
For more information on business assistance and to search safety measures that are being taken, visit: www.ovsafesteps.com.
