Turkey shows off prototype for its first ‘flying vehicle’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The prototype for Turkey’s first flying vehicle successfully completed its first test flight, Tuesday, said Turkish manufacturer Baykar Defense.
Video released shows the vehicle-aircraft flying up to 33 feet, before landing.
The prototype is named Cezeri, after a 12th Century Musclim polymath known for the invention of the flushing toilet. The vehicle-aircraft is expected to reach 1.2 miles in air-height and a speed of 62 miles per hour.
Baykar Defense says it will take up to 15 years to see Turkey’s first flying car in the skies.
