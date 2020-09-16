TUSD schools receive $24,500 in grants to help feed students in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District Food Services received a $24,500 grant from the Help Feed Families During the Crisis fundraiser to fight hunger during the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign is part of the Albertsons/Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.
TUSD Food Services will use these funds to purchase cold storage and sanitation equipment for mobile meals “Grab & Go” program that provides daily nutritious meals to thousands of TUSD students with these needs. These funds will be used to directly support 16 elementary, middle and high schools within the District.
“Many schools are experiencing unprecedented demand for nutrition assistance as the pandemic takes an economic and emotional toll on our students and people throughout our community,” said Lindsay Agular, TUSD Food Services Director. “We’re grateful that Albertsons and Safeway and the Albertsons and Safeway Foundation stepped up to help us meet the need.”
All funds are used to address the need of students in the following ways:
- Keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand
- Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools
- Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors
- Help families access federal food programs
“We’re proud to support great schools like Blenman, Hollinger, Erickson and Grijalva Elementary, Doolen, Safford and Mansfeld Middle Schools and Rincon High School. who are leaning in farther during the pandemic to help their students,” said Michelle Larson, President of Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division. “A child’s focus should be on learning, discovering and having fun, not whether they will be able to have lunch today.”
