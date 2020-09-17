Arizona man charged with attempted murder of federal task force officer

Arizona man charged with attempted murder of federal task force officer
Robert Benjamin Nelson, 28, of Scottsdale, Ariz. is facing decades in prison for shooting a New Mexico federal officer in early September 2020. (Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 17, 2020 at 2:18 PM MST - Updated September 17 at 2:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Scottsdale man is in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a federal officer in New Mexico earlier this month.

Officials say 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson fired a gun at the officer during a traffic stop in New Mexico. The officer was working with a federal task and suffered injuries to her hands, face and eyes, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.

Nelson faces 10 years in prison for firing the weapon and up to 20 years for attempted murder of a federal officer, the release states.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.