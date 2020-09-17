Arizona man charged with attempted murder of federal task force officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Scottsdale man is in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a federal officer in New Mexico earlier this month.
Officials say 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson fired a gun at the officer during a traffic stop in New Mexico. The officer was working with a federal task and suffered injuries to her hands, face and eyes, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.
Nelson faces 10 years in prison for firing the weapon and up to 20 years for attempted murder of a federal officer, the release states.
