AZDHS explains large number of newly reported COVID-19 cases is not a surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases for the state today, but explains it’s not Arizona seeing a surge in cases; it boils down to a change in reporting.
Shortly before updating the data dashboard on Thursday, AZDHS put out an explanation for the increase. It’s because of results from a newly approved diagnostic test. Included in today’s update – and updates for the next several days – are results from tests done over the past few months that includes recently classified positive antigen cases.
According to AZDHS, the Food and Drug Administration approved a fourth antigen test for diagnosing COVID-19. Antigen tests are not the same as antibody tests, which require a blood draw.
An antigen test, however, is designed to look for a current infections. It’s like the rapid tests for the flu or strep throat. Results usually are available at the testing site, like a doctor’s office, within an hour.
“Moving forward, we are expanding how we define cases to include anyone with a positive antigen test in the probable case category,” AZDHS said on their website. “The majority of these are antigen positives collected in September, primarily from Pima County.”
