Chabad Tucson helps community celebrate Rosh Hashanah from home amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 creating difficulties for many in joining a traditional synagogue service, Chabad Tucson created “High Holiday in a Box” to allow members of the Jewish community to pray at home.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins this year at sundown on September 18 through nightfall on September 20. The two-day holiday commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday.
“Hearing the Shofar is the key observance of Rosh Hashana, but we know that many aren’t able to make it this year in person,” says Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, Outreach Director of Chabad Tucson, a network of local synagogues and Jewish centers. “We decided to bring the synagogue to the people - literally, in a box,” he says.
The “High Holiday in a Box” is a DIY kit that includes the Machzor prayer book, a kosher shofar made of a ram’s horn, traditional round challah, classic honey cake, a High Holiday handbook, and a pair of candles.
“Chabad Tucson has always prioritized making Judaism available to all. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has taken on a whole new meaning, but our mission to serve everyone remains the same,” Rabbi Ceitlin said.
In addition, Chabad Tucson and its synagogues in Southern Arizona will also be holding an outdoor Shofar service for those who are able to attend a socially distanced event on Monday, Sep. 20, 1:00 PM at Chabad Tucson, 2443 E 4th Street.
The 20-minute service will include the sounding of the shofar as well as selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy. While not a substitute for the complete Rosh Hashanah prayer service, the service will enable everyone to hear the shofar, and bring a heightened sense of community during this difficult time.
To ensure the wellbeing of participants, those present at the event will be asked to wear masks, and stay six feet away from people not living in the same household. For more information about Rosh Hashanah, visit //ChabadTucson.com/HighHolidays
