City of Sierra Vista suspends face covering order as coronavirus cases decline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Sep. 17, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller issued the suspension of June’s emergency declaration, requiring people to wear face coverings while in public when physical distancing of at least 6-feet is not possible.
The suspension takes effect at 1 a.m., Friday, Sep. 18.
Sierra Vista residents are still highly encouraged to wear masks and coverings to reduce transmission risks associated to COVID-19 while out in public. Covering will still be required inside certain government facilities or inside businesses.
While the order has been suspended, it has not been eliminated- and could be re-enacted if needed.
“While we are in a good place right now, we know that can change quickly with this virus. I ask that residents remain vigilant and continue to be kind to one another as we head into the fall and winter months,” said Mueller.
As of today, Cochise County reports that there are 26 active cases with just 1 to 5 cases, or 0 cases in each of the Sierra Vista zip codes.
