Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse lists relationship red flags that may be indicators of abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse says the first step to stopping domestic abuse is recognizing it.
The center lists a number of indicators in which they believe a relationship may become abusive.
Independently, these may not be strong indicators, but when several of these occur together, they can be the start of a pattern of abuse.
Here are some of the following red flags to look for in an abusive relationship:
Controlling behaviors: Telling their partner how to style their hair, what to wear, insisting to accompany their partner to appointments, becoming excessively angry if their partner is late or unavailable
Cruelty to children and/or animals: Having unrealistic expectations of capabilities, delivering overly harsh punishments
Disrespect: Speaking disrespectfully to partner, being rude to wait staff, being outwardly disrespectful to others of different social background, religion, race, etc
History of violent behavior: Having a history of violence in past relationships is predictive of violence in future relationships
Isolation: Monopolizing partner’s time, sabotaging partner’s relationships with family/friends, calling/texting to check up on partner
Impulsivity & mood swings: Having explosive mood swings (acting like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), ranting and raving over minor things, not thinking through the consequences of actions
Jealousy: Showing excessive possessiveness, dropping by unexpectedly, having friends “keep an eye” on partner, accusing partner of flirting with others, making excuses for jealous behavior by saying it is out of love
Minimization & blaming: Avoiding taking responsibility for actions, blaming others for problems and feelings, denying or minimizing
Quick involvement: Pushing a partner to commit to a relationship very quickly, rushing partner to move in, get married, or have children before they are ready
Threats of violence: Saying things like: “I’ll kill myself if you leave me;” dismissing threats with comments like: “I was just joking/I didn’t mean it”
Unrealistic expectations: Expecting their partner to be perfect and to meet all of their needs, or to conform to rigid gender roles, or feeling that their needs come before their partner’s needs
Double Standards Having a different set of rules and expectations for their partner and their self
Use of force or coercion during sex: Guilt-tripping partner into having sex, showing little concern over whether partner wants or does not want sex
