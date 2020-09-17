Empire High School gets assist from NBA great in PSA video

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Empire High School is using an appearance by a world famous celebrity to help spread its safety message as it prepares to welcome students back on campus.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal appears in the opening scene of a PSA video produced by the school to explain expectations about face masks, hand washing and social distancing.
Students can return to campus for hybrid learning, a partially in-person/partially remote schedule, on Monday, Sept. 21.
O’Neal, who happens to be a friend and business partner of one of the school’s teachers, donated his time and talents for the spot.
In addition to playing for six NBA teams, including two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, O’Neal has acted in several movies, TV shows, video games and commercials.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.