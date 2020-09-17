EPA announces over $6 million in funds to research, control and prevent harmful algal blooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 17, 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency announced its next step in addressing the environmental challenges posed by harmful algal blooms- a fund of over $6 million that will be disbursed to seven institutions to perform research on how to prevent and control their threat with technology.
Harmful Algal Blooms [HAB] are huge colonies of algae in sea and freshwater that grow out of control and produce toxic and harmful effects to people, marine life and ecosystems. There is even a human illness caused by HAB’s that, although rare, can be fatal.
“Harmful algal blooms are a serious and persistent problem across all 50 states that can have severe impacts on human health, the environment, and the economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
“By expanding our knowledge of how to control and prevent the occurrence of these blooms, we can better protect our watersheds- especially our drinking water sources and recreational waters.”
The seven recipients of the funding announced today, through the EPA’s Science to Achieve Results Program, include Oklahoma State University, the San Jose State University Research Foundation, the University of Idaho, the University of Illinois, the University of South Florida, Washington University and the Water Research Foundation.
Each one of these recipients will do its part in conducting research and developing technological innovations- from creating technologies that absorb nutrients from agricultural runoff waters, to producing treatment systems that effectively capture excess nutrients from subsurface drainage.
Through the development of new technologies and the optimization of existing technologies and best management practices, these projects will assist in reducing excess nutrients that enter the nation’s waterways and support EPA’s goal to reduce the occurrence of HAB’s across the United States.
To learn more about what each individual recipient will contribute to the project, click [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.