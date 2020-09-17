FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more triple digit days to add to 2020!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 17, 2020 at 4:05 AM MST - Updated September 17 at 4:05 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is building back into the region bringing our temperature back into the triple digits but only for a couple of days! A system passing to our north will drop temps back into the upper 90s for the weekend. No rain expected for the next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.