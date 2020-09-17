FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually cool back into the 90s.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is keeping temperatures in the triple digits through Friday. Then, a system passing well north of our area will allow our highs to fall back into the upper-90s through next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
