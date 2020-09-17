FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually cool back into the 90s.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 17, 2020 at 2:36 PM MST - Updated September 17 at 2:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is keeping temperatures in the triple digits through Friday. Then, a system passing well north of our area will allow our highs to fall back into the upper-90s through next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

