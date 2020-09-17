Former state senate candidate indicted for forging signatures to qualify for Citizens Clean Elections Fund

The charges come from Herrera’s attempt to qualify for Clean Elections Funding in 2018. The indictment alleges that Herrera offered or presented forged Citizens Clean Elections Commission Qualifying Contribution forms to the Secretary of State’s Office and that on each of those forms, he perjured himself by falsely asserting that he had obtained $5 qualifying contributions from individuals. Herrera purportedly took the identities of sixteen individuals with the goal of attempting to obtain money from the Citizens Clean Elections Fund.