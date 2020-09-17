Oro Valley classroom closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley elementary school classroom closed after a school employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Amphitheater Public Schools spokesperson, Michelle Valenzuela, an employee at Copper Creek Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.
Valenzuela said there was no indication that a transmission of the virus happened at the school located at 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail.
“The room where the employee worked has been closed and will be cleaned consistent with the health department guidelines,” Valenzuela told KOLD News 13. “Everyone who could have been exposed has been notified.”
