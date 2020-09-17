PCSD investigates shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier this morning, Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Alvord Road.
When deputies arrived, they located a male victim with obvious signs of trauma.
Rural Metro Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local area hospital.
The investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it is available.
Anyone with information one this incident is urged to call 911 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, 88-CRIME.
