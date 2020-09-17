Second Lady Karen Pence talks on unemployment among military spouses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Sep. 17, Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence, joined by Secretary of the Air Force Barabara M. Barrett, visited Davis-Monthan and Luke Air Force Bases to talk to military spouses- thanking them for their contributions to communities and addressing their unique employment challenges.
Prior to COVID-19, military spouses faced a 24 percent unemployment rate. Add this to the strain of moving around and readjusting over and over again due to relocation- it can really take a toll on finances.
Mrs. Pence shared the work underway in the Trump Administration to create employment solutions for military spouses, and she directed them to resources and programs that could help them find meaningful career opportunities.
Senior military leaders presented Mrs. Pence with information about military spouse, family and mental health programs available on base. She discussed the role in addressing these issues among veterans, service members and families.
Following the visit to both bases, the Second Lady participated in a round-table discussion on military spouse licensing reform in Phoenix, with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and local business and organization leaders. She delivered remarks about the importance of military spouse employment at the local, state and federal levels.
In addition, Mrs. Pence had the opportunity to hear first-hand from military spuses who benefited from Arizona’s occupational licensing reform legislation, which was signed in April of 2019, and made Arizona the first state in the United States to allow universal recognition for occupational licenses for new residents.
“Military spouses do so much for the defense and strength of our armed forces and they deserve our care and understanding,” said Second Lady Karen Pence.
“It was a great honor to provide encouragement to our nation’s military spouses in Arizona, and speak to them about employment solutions. Arizona has been a leader in providing and improving the quality of employment opportunities for our military spouses. It is our duty to prioritize providing fulfilling career opportunities for our military spouses.”
