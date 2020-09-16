Southern Arizona volunteers head to help Sally’s victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -
Sally may have weakened to a depression, but the storm is still dumping torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western Georgia.
That’s why, Thursday morning, three Southern Arizona Red Cross volunteers will take off out of Tucson Airport - headed for the Sally-stricken coast. They’ll fly to New Orleans, where they’ll likely be reassigned, depending on what’s needed most.
"By the time the people get to the shelter - there there for one reason and we’re there for one reason, to help them, and they’ve all suffered the same loss of everything they have. they could lose their house, they could lose everything they’ve got, " said Joe Middendorf, part of the group leaving Thursday.
Joe has been an American Red Cross volunteer for two years. He’s helped people through floods, tornadoes, fires, and, yes, hurricanes. The Red Cross desperately needs more volunteers, if you would like to learn more about how to help.