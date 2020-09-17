Three men arrested for alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three suspects are behind bars for vehicle theft that turned into a kidnapping Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Floyd White, 43, Anthony Almond, 27, and Joseluis Gomez, 32, were booked into the Pima County Jail on multiple felonies, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man told 911 dispatchers his black Jeep was getting stolen and he was in the car with three men driving near Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road, according to the release.
The call ended abruptly and dispatchers tried to get back in contact with the man to no avail.
Two hours later, police pulled over a vehicle with a similar description and said they found evidence that other crimes might have happened in the car, the release stated. Police were able to find the victim, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.
