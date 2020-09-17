Tucson Police Department distributes masks, educates public on local mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -With an increase in COVID-19 cases around the University of Arizona, TPD is increasing patrols and offering masks for those who might not have one.
“This is about safety for community members, as well as yourself, and we’re trying to do anything we can to kind of keep these numbers down,” said Lt. Tim Reese, a spokesperson for the police department.
Thursday marked the start of a pilot TPD is trying out. Jesus Amarillas, who was working near University, got a mask from one of the officers.
“I’ll go to different stores, and I won’t be able to find one anywhere,” he said. “I can protect myself and won’t get anyone else sick around me.”
Tucson’s mask mandate requires people to wear a mask in public places when it’s not easy to socially distance. TPD could give people a $50 citation—but that is not the goal.
“To be honest, it’s more of an education campaign than it is enforcement,” Reese said.
Officials with the department said their goal is for all officers to have masks on hand for anyone who needs, but they’ve tasked about six officers a day to hit some of the most populated areas in Tucson to specifically hand out masks and educate people. They’ll be spending a few hours a day along University Boulevard and Fourth Avenue and downtown during peak times.
For now, the pilot will last for a week but could be expanded.
