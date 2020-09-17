UA President Robbins ends furlough salary programs earlier than expected

As you may recall, I promised to revisit these programs in October of this year following fall census and again in March 2021, and to make any necessary or warranted adjustments. Our recruiting and retention efforts this summer and fall have yielded better than expected results in net tuition revenue, and this positive difference over projections will be applied to the FY2021 budget. As a result, I am pleased to share with you that the Furlough and Furlough-based Salary Programs will end earlier than previously announced. Over the coming weeks, our Business Affairs team will finalize a plan and adjust budgets accordingly, and we will inform you of the new stop dates of the programs. In addition, soon I will share how this positive performance impacts the end date for faculty and staff compensation reductions.