Update: Shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments, Golf Links and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been sent to a Tucson hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments on Golf Links and Kolb Roads.
No other injuries have been reported.
Detectives are currently on scene making investigations. At the moments there are no suspects in custody, but authorities are working with everyone involved at the scene.
Updates on this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.