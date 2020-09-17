Update: Shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments, Golf Links and Kolb

Pebble Creek Apartments, near Golf Links and Kolb Roads. (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM MST - Updated September 17 at 3:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been sent to a Tucson hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments on Golf Links and Kolb Roads.

No other injuries have been reported.

Detectives are currently on scene making investigations. At the moments there are no suspects in custody, but authorities are working with everyone involved at the scene.

Updates on this story as information becomes available.

