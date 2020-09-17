With Democrats in the lead in the state, Arizona could be turning blue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix data collection and polling firm, says Democrat Joe Biden is leading Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump by 10 points, 52-42%. No Democrat has won Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996.
It also shows Democrat Mark Kelly is leading Republican Incumbent Senator Martha McSally by the same ten point margin. If Kelly wins, it will be the first time the state has had two Democrats in the US Senate since 1953.
The question has become, is Arizona turning blue.
“I think it’s a year when anything can happen,” said Mike Noble, a managing partner in the firm. “I think we’re seeing that play out right now in Arizona.”
President Trump won Arizona by 3.5 percent in 2016 but the fundamentals of the state have changed, especially because of the coronavirus.
“How the economy is doing will be a factor,” Noble said. “But how the Covid is doing, if Covid is ramping up and we’re experiencing a second wave, that’s not going to be good for the people in power, the President, the Governor and Republicans in general.”
Even though things look bright for the Democrats 48 days out from the general election, popping champagne corks is probably a bit premature.
“In this new era of politics and social media and everything else, things can change very rapidly,” he said. “I can see a scenario where the debates could end up shifting where the current trends are going.”
The Republicans in the White House are making a run for Arizona. President Trump has made five appearances in the state, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have visited the state. Not to be outdone, Democratic challenger Joe Biden has promised to visit the state soon.
“It is close,” Noble said. It’s still competitive but Arizona, which used to be a gimme for the Republicans, the advantage clearly leans to the left.
More money is being pumped into broadcast ads in Arizona than any other state for the past three weeks showing the interest in the state.
“Arizona is not only in the limelight but it could be a tipping point when it comes to who lands in the presidency but also to wrest control of the upper chamber in Washington,” he said.
The Democrats are focusing on the Kelly race because they could take control of the US Senate by flipping a handful of races.
“If you would have said three years ago, hey, I think in Arizona three years from now could have two Democratic Senators, you would have been literally laughed out of the room,” Noble said.
But nobody’s laughing now.
