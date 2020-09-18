Amazon donates thousands of face shields to deaf and blind students

“ASDB is so pleased to accept this generous donation of face shields from Amazon. These shields will have a statewide impact, from Yuma to Kayenta, and all spots in between,” said Dr. Kristen Rex, Assistant Superintendent, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. “Deaf and hard-of-hearing infants, toddlers, preschoolers, school-aged children and their families across the state will have access to clear communication, as well as better access to their educational curriculum. ASDB thanks Amazon for their partnership on this critical issue.”