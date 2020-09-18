Amazon donates thousands of face shields to deaf and blind students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local Amazon delivery station gifted the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind 5,000 face shields.
The face shields will be distributed across the state through ASDB’s regional cooperative program, which provides services in partnership with local school districts to more than 1,000 students. The district is offering the extra face shields to more than 100 Arizona school districts and charter schools for special and general education teachers who work with deaf or hard of hearing students.
“ASDB is so pleased to accept this generous donation of face shields from Amazon. These shields will have a statewide impact, from Yuma to Kayenta, and all spots in between,” said Dr. Kristen Rex, Assistant Superintendent, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. “Deaf and hard-of-hearing infants, toddlers, preschoolers, school-aged children and their families across the state will have access to clear communication, as well as better access to their educational curriculum. ASDB thanks Amazon for their partnership on this critical issue.”
The face shields were designed by the Amazon Prime Air drones team and hold a value of more than $13,000. Since March, the drones team has been designing and producing face shields at scale and donating them to front line workers across the country.
