Arizona muralist designs new lottery scratcher tickets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One local artist is getting his work featured on a new batch of Arizona lottery scratcher tickets in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The new tickets will feature work from Lalo Cota, a local muralist whose work spans across Tucson and Phoenix, according to a news release from Arizona Lottery.
The $5 bundles of Dio-de-los-Muetos-themed tickets feature vibrant colors, skulls and skeletons to commemorate the annual holiday celebrated by many in Latin communities.
Arizona Lottery is now holding a scavenger hunt in conjunction with the tickets' release.
