Arizona State Fair to deliver fried food right to your car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona State Fair will not happen this year but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the food.
The fair announced on Friday morning they will host a “Fried Fun To-Go” for two weekends. On Sept. 25, 26, 27 and Oct. 2, 3, and 4 drivers can pull up and get their favorite fried food delivered right to their car.
A menu of participating vendors will be released soon. Click here for more information about the event.
