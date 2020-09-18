Arizona State Fair to deliver fried food right to your car

Arizona State Fair to deliver fried food right to your car
The fair announced on Friday morning they will host a “Fried Fun To-Go” for two weekends. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM MST - Updated September 18 at 9:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona State Fair will not happen this year but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the food.

The fair announced on Friday morning they will host a “Fried Fun To-Go” for two weekends. On Sept. 25, 26, 27 and Oct. 2, 3, and 4 drivers can pull up and get their favorite fried food delivered right to their car.

A menu of participating vendors will be released soon. Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.