Christie’s Cabaret ordered to close immediately for non-compliance, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christie’s Cabaret on Tucson Boulevard is the second strip-joint in Tucson to receive a notice for immediate closure by the Arizona Department of Health Services for non-compliance
On Sep. 9, Curves Cabaret, located on Oracle and Grant, received a similar notice from the Health Department after officials observed violations of public health requirements tied to social distancing, masking, dancing and remained seating.
Christie’s Cabaret, located at 6608 S. Tucson Blvd., will now remain closed until granted permission to reopen by AZDHS.
“As of September 17, 2020, AZDHS has reason to believe that CHRISTIE’S CABARET LOCATED AT 6608 S. TUCSON BLVD, TUCSON, AZ 85756 is operating in violation of its Attestation and thus is jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public.”
Under Executive Order 2020-43, law and health enforcement agencies may take immediate action against any business that fails to follow COVID-19 protocols after reopening, or any guidance issued by the health department related to the health, safety and welfare of public health- including suspension of any license a business holds.
Specific details about the establishment’s violations have not been published by the health department as of yet, but the closing notice presented to Christie’s Cabaret by AZDHS states they violated Executive Orders 2020-43 and 52, and Emergency Measure 2020-02.
