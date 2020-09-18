City of Tucson offering free COVID-19 testing, Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In response to the hotspot of COVID-19 cases surrounding the University of Arizona area, the City of Tucson has partnered up with the Pima County Health Department and Rescue Me Wellness to deliver free COVID-19 saliva testing, Sunday.
Testing sites will be set up outside the Hub and Urbane, at 1011 N. Tyndall from 4:30-8 p.m. Tests will be offered to anyone who comes by the testing sites.
Test results will be directly sent back to those tested by the end of Tuesday, Sep. 22.
“With the unprecedented community spread we have experienced since the reopening of the UA campus, specifically in the area of these towers, we are encouraging everyone living in the area, whether UA student, community resident, employee of a business in the area, or faculty/staff from the UA to come by our testing site on Sunday and take advantage of this free testing opportunity,” said the City of Tucson.
The U of A recently released a data-board of all the tests performed on campus since August, and the positivity rates to date. You can access those numbers [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.