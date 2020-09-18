FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No rain in sight for southern AZ!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 18, 2020 at 4:07 AM MST - Updated September 18 at 4:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is keeping temperatures in the triple digits through Friday. Then, a system passing well north of our area will allow our highs to fall back into the upper-90s through next week.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.

