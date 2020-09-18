Former Bum Steer demolished

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An iconic Tucson restaurant and nightclub, which sat vacant for the past 10 years and caught fire in 2017, is being torn down.
The Bum Steer, an eclectic barn-like building at 1910 N. Stone Avenue, was a popular destination for almost 40 years.
After two fires and a number of other problems crews demolished it on Thursday, Sept. 17.
One of Bum Steer’s draws was its decor, with walls and ceilings covered with all sorts of pictures and various items, even an entire airplane.
All of that memorabilia was left behind when the place closed, making it even more dangerous for first responders like firefighters who may have needed to go inside.
