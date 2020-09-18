Here’s how : You may be eligible for $1,200 and it’s not a stimulus check.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Approximately nine million U.S. citizens including 240,000 Arizonans, will be receiving a letter from The Internal Revenue Service this month asking them to apply and claim a possible Economic Impact Payment.
Individuals can receive up to $1,200, while married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child. The letter urges citizens to register immediately in order to receive a payment by the end of 2020
The payment is focusing on people who are not required to file federal income tax returns due to, little to no income revenue.
“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”
The IRS emphasized that receiving a letter doesn’t guarantee eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:
· are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;
· have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
· can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.
The letter urges people to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline.
The department also urges people who are eligible to register now and not wait until the letter is received. Alternatively, people can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.
