Nearly 20 pounds of Fentanyl seized at checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 17 pounds of Fentanyl have been seized at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, Arizona, Thursday morning.
According to U.S. Border Patrol agents, a 25-year-old woman from Nogales, Arizona attempted to smuggle $188,000 dollars worth of Fentanyl pills. Following a K-9′s alert, agents referred the Chevrolet Trailblazer driver to secondary inspection where X-ray scans showed anomalies inside a medical respirator on the backseat.
The vehicle has been seized and the driver is in custody.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
