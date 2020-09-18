Pac-12 leaders to meet next week to make decision on resuming sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans may soon get to cheer on their Wildcats, but it won’t happen this year.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the Pac-12 said a decision on resuming sports could come as early as next week.
According to a tweet, conference leaders will meet Thursday, Sept. 24. The earliest sports could resume would be Jan. 1, 2021.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making,” the conference said in a tweet.
The Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference that has not announced a return to play.
On Aug. 11, Pac-12 leaders postponed sports through the end of the year.
That included all fall competitions, including football, basketball, cross country, golf, gymnastics, soccer, diving and volleyball.
No word of which sports, if any, would resume Jan. 1.
