Pima County Health Department offers pop-up COVID-19 testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More ways to get tested for COVID-19 are coming to Southern Arizona.
The Pima County Health Department is again partnering with the State of Arizona, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer testing for COVID-19.
“We’re going out to 4th Avenue, University, testing at some local bars, places where people tend to congregate,” said Spencer Graves, Program Manager for the Pima County Health Department. “In public health, it’s crucial to meet people where they’re at, so that’s what we’re doing with testing.”
The tests are completely free, and while preregistration is strongly encouraged, people who encounter a pop-up testing event while out for a physically-distanced dinner or a walk can register on the spot.
It’s a quick and painless process that is finished in minutes.
“It was easy, painless, kind of tickles, but nothing more than that," said Evan Shreeve, who stopped by for a test Thursday night.
Shreeve and his friend Donovan Tran are the perfect example of the audience PCHD hopes to reach, people who might typically pass up going to get a test.
″I don’t think I would have gone to a screening test if I didn’t see this right here so I think just having this out here will make people come it’s easy accessibility for everyone," said Tran.
Tests will take place across Tucson and in Green Valley. Preregistration is available at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com and results are available in 3-5 days.
“It’s exciting to provide additional tests for folks who may not have easy access to our permanent testing facility, whether it’s because of their jobs or other barriers,” Graves said. “Asymptomatic or presymptomatic COVID-19 transmission is a major factor driving this pandemic, so the more we can find the virus in folks who think they’re otherwise healthy and isolate them from others, we can slow the spread.”
Full schedule is below. For additional information on COVID-19, please visit www.pima.gov/COVID-19.
United Community Health Center
1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
9/17/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fourth Avenue
522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
9/17/2020 7 p.m.- 10 p m.
Dirtbags
1800 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719
9/18/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Green Valley Presbyterian Church*
2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
9/18/2020 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
University Boulevard
825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719
9/19/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Green Valley Presbyterian Church*
2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
9/19/2020 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
United Community Health Center
1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
9/22/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fourth Avenue
522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
9/24/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
University Boulevard
825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719
9/24/2020 7. p.m.-10 p.m.
*Drive-through testing
