Pima County to open free flu shot clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is partnering with Passport Health and Dr. Art Mollen to provide free flu shots to anybody in the community, regardless of insurance status.
Beginning Sept. 21, 2020, Pima County and Passport Health will open a new semi-permanent flu shot clinic. Located at 6383 E. 22nd St., Ste. 131, the new clinic is one part of a countywide strategy to encourage everybody over the age of six months to get their flu shot as soon as possible, and provide a free flu shot to anybody who otherwise have difficulty obtaining one.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic still very actively spreading in Pima County, it’s crucial to get a flu shot before flu starts circulating widely,” said Crystal Rambaud, RN, Health Department Vaccine Preventable Disease Program Manager. “As healthcare workers are doing so much to help people recover from COVID-19, we should do everything we can to help prevent further strain on the health care system.”
“Anybody over the age of 4 can get a free flu shot at this clinic, but we really want to see those most at risk of complications from the flu, especially elderly people, low-income people, and those who do not currently have health insurance,” said Rambaud. “With COVID-19 potentially spiking again in the fall, we want everyone to get their flu shot, so the clinic will not turn anybody away.”
While the location will accept anybody, pre-registration is strongly encouraged to reduce wait times and allow for physical distancing. Walk-ins are welcome, but will be encouraged to register on-site. The clinic will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there are no other community services at this location. Quick, simple registration can be completed here. .
Pima County also provides free flu shots at their East, North, and Theresa Lee Clinics, and convenient and affordable – often free – flu shots are available at most pharmacies, grocery stores, doctors' offices, and community health centers. Vaccinations for children under 4 can be received at the other Health Department clinics, or through their primary care provider.
“It doesn’t matter where you get it, it’s really important to get your flu shot now,” Rambaud said. “It helps protect all of us – the elderly, health care heroes, your friends and family. The entire community benefits if we all get vaccinated.”
“Even in cases where someone still gets the flu after being vaccinated, it still offers protection. The vaccine makes you less likely to get very sick, be hospitalized, or die if you do still become sick.”
If you are experiencing a fever or COVID-19 related symptoms, you should wait to get a flu shot until after your symptoms have resolved. For more information about flu and to register for your free flu shot, please visit pima.gov/flu.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.