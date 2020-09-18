Police: Mesa girl last seen Thursday night taken by own father

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a two-year-old Mesa girl taken by her father.
According to Mesa police, 2-year-old Ezmeralda Tineo was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., in the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. The child’s biological father, Esau Tineo, who does not have any custodial rights, took the girl and left the area in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
Ezmeralda and Esau have not been seen or heard from since their disappearance. Family members are concerned for the child’s safety due to her father’s past behavior.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 480-644-2211.
