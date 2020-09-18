Sabino Canyon partially reopens Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some good news for the beginning of next week! Sabino Canyon announced today it will partially reopen services Monday.
The closure order that was implemented after the Bighorn Fire was revised and updated. Now, limited recreational access for both Sabino Canyon and the Santa Catalinas will begin Sep. 21.
The limited recreation order will remain in effect until Nov. 1.
The following trails are partially open, and closed at the burn scar boundary due to safety hazards:
- Oracle Ridge Trail #1 (3.2 miles)
- Brush Corral Trail #19 (1.75 miles)
- Mint Spring Trail #20 (0.3 mile)
- Box Camp Trail #22 (3.5 miles)
- Sabino West Fork Trail #24 (1 mile)
- Esperero Trail #25 (3.3 miles)
- Finger Rock Trail #42 (1.5 miles)
- Pima Canyon Trail #62 (2.4 miles)
- Ventana Trail #98 (2 miles)
- Pontatoc Trail #410 (2 miles)
- Guthrie trail #704A (0.5 mile)
- Arizona Trail (32.5 miles)
“We’ve worked to implement emergency treatments so we can provide as many recreation opportunities to the public as possible,” said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger.
“Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire due to mitigation measures implemented by the BAER team. Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant.”
Although the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area opens Monday, the shuttle and the visitor center will remain closed. Restrooms and trash services will NOT be available at all recreation areas. Visitors are encouraged to act responsibly on forest land and pack out trash from the area.
