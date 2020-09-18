Sierra Vista residents react to face mask mandate suspension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista no longer requires people to wear face coverings in public as their COVID-19 cases have declined. Some residents say ending the requirement comes as good news, while others don’t feel completely safe without wearing one.
“I was happy,” said William Webster, a Sierra Vista resident. “I never really wore a mask except when I was around my grandma or out in public.”
Another Sierra Vista resident, Mary Helen Mingus, voiced her thoughts.
“I go to exercise and wearing them in there, that’s hard.”
Due to safety concerns some people, including Mingus, have decided they’ll keep wearing face masks
“We will still continue using it until we get more comfortable with it,” she said. “But at least we know we’re not obligated anymore to use it.”
Pamela Anderson, the owner of Landmark Cafe, says she thinks the community will get more used to the idea as time goes on.
“I’m figuring by the end of the year, the majority of people will start to feel more comfortable,” Anderson said.
Whether she’s comfortable with wearing one or not, she and her employees will continue wearing face coverings.
“We go under CDC rules and as a restaurant we still have to wear the masks and gloves and the seating capacity until the CDC says it’s okay,” she said.
While the mask mandate is no longer in place it could be re-enacted if needed. Cochise County reportedly had 27 active COVID-19 cases Friday.
