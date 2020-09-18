Southern Arizona Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, arrest two

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are now in custody after border agents found drugs in their vehicles at two checkpoints Monday, Sept. 14.
At around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, agents at a checkpoint near Tombstone referred a car to a secondary inspection after a working dog alert them there might be drugs in the vehicle, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.
Agents found 7 pounds of cocaine in the car and arrested the 25-year-old driver.
That same day, agents arrested a 20-year-old driver at an Interstate 19 checkpoint near Amado after a secondary inspection where they found some marijuana, THC oil and meth in the car, the release stated. The investigation was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
