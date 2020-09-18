Tango back on light duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police K-9 officer injured in the line of duty is on the job two weeks after being shot.
In a photo posted on the Tucson Police K9 Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 17, Tango is still wearing a cone, but he has been cleared for light duty.
This means he gets to do some detection training and some exercise.
Tango was shot on Sept. 3 while chasing and catching an armed robbery suspect.
Despite being shot, he never let go of the suspect, and that suspect now faces multiple felony charges.
