Tango back on light duty
Tucson K-9 officer Tango was shot during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Sept. 3. (Source: Tucson Police K9)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 18, 2020 at 6:52 AM MST - Updated September 18 at 6:52 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police K-9 officer injured in the line of duty is on the job two weeks after being shot.

Tango is back at work on light duty! 💙

Posted by Tucson Police K9 on Thursday, September 17, 2020

In a photo posted on the Tucson Police K9 Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 17, Tango is still wearing a cone, but he has been cleared for light duty.

This means he gets to do some detection training and some exercise.

Tango was shot on Sept. 3 while chasing and catching an armed robbery suspect.

Despite being shot, he never let go of the suspect, and that suspect now faces multiple felony charges.

