Tutoring services in demand as students learn from home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you look anywhere online, you will find one job in high demand right now: tutors.
As students continue to learn at home, parents are seeking support to help keep their children caught up in school.
At Mr. A+ Tutoring Academy in Tucson, business is booming thanks to its new online platform.
Owner Hank Hu said since he created and launched the site back in the Spring, students in Texas, along the East Coast and as far away as China have reached out looking for extra help with their schoolwork.
“This has really broadened my limits. I never thought about reaching overseas or other states before,” Hu said.
Mr. A+ offers one-on-one tutoring sessions through Zoom for kids from kindergarten through college.
At this time, they haven’t hired more tutors because they’re still working full-time from home. Instead, those on staff are planning out their time to provide as much support as they can to children in virtual classes.
But even with the increased demand, Mr. A+ is still making Tucson students a priority.
“I see this as an opportunity, but I still want to help locally. That’s why I’ve separated the two websites. If people sign up from Tucson, I give them a 10-20% discount,” Hu said.
Mr. Hu said he intends to keep and hopefully re-open his physical tutoring offices since online learning isn’t for everyone.
But he will only reopen them if makes sense business-wise and most importantly, safety-wise.
