University of Arizona releases its latest COVID-19 testing results

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Sep. 17, the University of Arizona updated its latest results in COVID-19 testing.
In total, the university has conducted a total of 30,374 COVID-19 tests, between Aug. 4 and Sep. 17.
Out of those tests, 1,951 have resulted in a positive COVID-diagnosis, a total of 6.4 percent.
Data from the past 10 days shows that 1,390 out of 12,330 tests performed have had a positive result, an 11.3 percent total.
Out of the tests performed today (Sep. 17), 123 out of 1,304 were positive, a 9.4 percent total.
For a full view of the latest COVID-19 data at the University of Arizona, press [HERE].
