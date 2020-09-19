CBP officers seize bedazzled counterfeit child pacifiers, Pittsburgh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protections in Pittsburgh seized a shipment of 25 counterfeit pacifiers from Hong Kong, earlier in September, that were covered in jewels, metallic link chains and bore Chanel and Mercedes Benz logos.
“Had they been authentic, the pacifiers would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of about $1,300,” said Pittsburgh CBP.
The shipment arrived in express consignment in late August, and was destined to an address in Pennsylvania.
After working with trademark holders [Chanel and Mercedes Benz], CBP determined the pacifiers to be counterfeits and seized the shipment.
“Counterfeit consumer goods, such as these baby pacifiers, are manufactured in unregulated facilities with substandard materials and may be coated in excessive levels of lead paint that could threaten the health and safety of vulnerable young children,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore.
“Customs and Border Protection urges consumers to protect themselves and their families by always purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors.”
