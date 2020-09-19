FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather will remain consistent throughout the next few days: dry and sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM MST - Updated September 19 at 3:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures stick around as we head into fall.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

