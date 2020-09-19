FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather will remain consistent throughout the next few days: dry and sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures stick around as we head into fall.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
