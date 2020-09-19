Harkins Theatres celebrates 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Star Wars fans, attention! Harkins Theatres is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back with special $5 showings.
The theatre chain is giving fanatics the chance to relive the epic adventure on the big screen with showings beginning Friday, Sep. 25.
If you live in the Tucson area, your best bet will be to visit the Harkins Theatre at the Arizona Pavillions or the Harkins Theatre at the Tucson Spectrum.
Tickets are currently on sale. You can purchase your tickets ahead of time through the Harkins Theatres' website.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.