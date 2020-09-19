“Just Between Friends” consignment sale adds safety measures for shopping due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s one of biggest sales in Southern Arizona, but the coronavirus pandemic kept the doors closed - until now.
The “Just Between Friends” sale will open to the public Saturday, Sep. 19 after being postponed due to the pandemic. The event has moved from the Tucson Convention Center to 4841 North River Road, off Stone Avenue near the Tucson Mall.
“Our kids didn’t stop growing during COVID," said event organizer Shawna Wilfert.
With kids possibly returning to their classrooms, in one way or another, in the next few weeks, parents needing supplies can find it for 50-to-90-percent-off retail value.
“We know economic times are even tougher than before, so we felt like this was really something we wanted to push through and provide for the community," said Wilfert.
The plan for the semi-annual sale is to span over two weekends. Tens of thousands of items are in place and ready for shoppers to save on, along with new safety measures.
“We’re 100-percent mask required," said Wilfert. “When you come to the event, we’ll show you have to use the QR code and you can put your cellphone in and we’ll text you to come up to the registers.”
Along with the elimination of lines, there are wider aisles and cleaning every hour. Occupancy will be limited to 50-percent, like other retail businesses.
If you are questioning consignment shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts report it’s unlikely a virus droplet would stick around on clothing. Wilfert said the items have been sitting for days, since Monday, in the store.
The full JBF Safety Plan is below.
“Take that extra time like we always should, just to wash and sanitize whatever you are bringing into your home," said Wilfert. “If it’s at all possible, if you could leave your kiddos at home. It just helps us social distance and we can get at least one family member in for every family that would like to shop.”
Due to the pandemic, JBF is offering a personal shopper experience this year for anyone who may not feel comfortable heading out or shopping due to health concerns. You can find more information here.
Tickets are required for the public shopping days. They are free, but you must reserve one online.
