St. Joseph’s Hospital earns Level 1 Trauma Center designation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Great news for a Tucson hospital. The Arizona Department of Health Services granted Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Level 1 Trauma Center designation- signifying the hospital offers care for complex, critical life-threatening injuries.
The Carondelet Health Network says this designation is a huge milestone for St. Joseph’s Hospital, which made a significant investment in the talent and technology to become trauma-capable.
“The Level I Trauma Center designation is an affirmation of that commitment and our ability to provide care for complex, life-threatening injuries," said Trauma Surgeon Dr. Francis Ali-Osman, medical director for trauma services. "Southern Arizona continues to grow, and this capability is needed our community.”
Among the numerous services in trauma care, St. Joseph’s offers orthopedic trauma surgery, neuro-surgery, vascular and cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, facial surgery, hand surgery, ophthalmology and plastic surgery- among other specialties.
Leaders at St. Josephs say this designation is a culmination of years in planning, preparation, construction and recruitment.
“St. Joseph’s was already known for its brain and spine, orthopedic, cardiovascular and other specialties," said Senior Director of Trauma Services, Dr. Alicia Mangram.
"Becoming a Level I Trauma Center demonstrates the successful integration of individual roles not only in the emergency department, but throughout the hospital in the operating rooms, diagnostic imaging, ICU and other areas for the advanced level of service we’ll provide.”
