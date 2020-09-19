TPD investigating Midtown Tucson homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred yesterday evening in Midtown Tucson.
On Sep. 18, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of South Dodge Boulevard and East March Place.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male lying in the roadway with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. A handgun was located next to the victim. There was also a white Chevy Tahoe stopped in the roadway.
Members of the community were performing CPR on the victim until officers took over. Tucson Fire arrived moments later and continued medical treatment- however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
The victim was identified as 21-year-old Manaury Acevedo. Next of kin has been notified.
As officers were canvassing the area for evidence, a second adult male with gunshot trauma was located in a nearby alley. Tucson Fire attempted to treat the victim, but he was pronounced deceased on scene.
He was identified as 26-year-old Javier Araiza Anaya. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives with the Gun Crime Reduction Unit and Street Crimes Interdiction Unit responded to continue the investigation. It was determined Acevedo and Ariaza know each other and were together in the Chevy Tahoe before the shooting occurred.
There are currently no suspects in custody and releasable details are limited as detectives are actively following-up on leads in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 88- CRIME (882-7463). You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.
